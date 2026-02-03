Lords committee flags risks for UK industries in India free trade agreement

The recently signed India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) is a “historic achievement” providing geopolitical stability and tariff reductions, but while Indian exporters will gain immediate market access, benefits to their British counterparts will materialise only gradually, according to an International Agreements Committee report.

In its report, the committee appointed by the House of Lords – the second chamber of the UK Parliament – flagged concerns and shortcomings agreed upon in the deal. They included sector-specific concerns, delay in conclusion of a bilateral investment treaty (BIT), omission of legal services in the deal as well as lack of commitment to free cross-border data flows. That apart, the panel noted that the agreement is “heavily goods-focused” and it offers limited new services access.

There are also concerns that the UK could be flooded with high volumes of Indian exports that were previously destined for the US. The fear is such exports could be redirected to the UK due to the 50 per cent tariff imposed by Washington on several Indian exports in August 2025.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was signed in July 2025. The deal will take some time to implement since the UK will need the approval of its Parliament.