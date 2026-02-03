Lords committee flags risks for UK industries in India free trade agreement

There are also concerns that the UK could be flooded with high volumes of Indian exports that were previously destined for the US. The fear is such exports could be redirected to the UK due to the 50 per cent tariff imposed by Washington on several Indian exports in August 2025.
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was signed in July 2025. The deal will take some time to implement since the UK will need the approval of its Parliament.
The report raised concerns that UK industries, such as dairy, will be exposed to additional competition without the benefits of improved access to a new market. India didn’t give market access to dairy, considering its sensitivities. It also flagged India’s use of non-tariff barriers, including the unilateral imposition of Quality Control Orders (QCOs), which could undermine the objectives of the agreement and exacerbate asymmetries in market access. However, it also noted that some of these orders have been revoked.