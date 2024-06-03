Home / Economy / News / Lucknow gears up for an international business conclave on June 15-16

Lucknow gears up for an international business conclave on June 15-16

The International Business Conclave 2024, organised by the state's Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Assocham), will focus on trade with Gulf, Asian, European, and Latin American countries

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018, Adityanath, Yogi govt, UP govt
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 11:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lucknow is gearing up for an international business conclave this month to bolster Uttar Pradesh’s target of a $1 trillion economy, and pitch the state as the hub for global trade and commerce.

The event, set to be held on June 15-16, is expected to be attended by business leaders, investors, ambassadors, and high commissioners from 40 countries.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The International Business Conclave 2024, organised by the state’s Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Assocham), will focus on trade with Gulf, Asian, European, and Latin American countries.

“The Summit will facilitate collaboration between the domestic industry and foreign companies. It will also boost the startup ecosystem in the state,” said D P Singh, president, Assocham.
 
He said the event will showcase UP’s economic potential and investment opportunities and attract foreign and domestic investment.

“The conclave will bring business leaders and key stakeholders in the presence of delegates from around the globe to explore and collaborate for exponential growth,” he added.

Some of the participating countries include Austria, Thailand, Russia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Cuba, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Ecuador, Iran, Seychelles, Mauritius, Fiji, and Zambia.
 
The sectors to be highlighted include agriculture, textile & handloom, food processing, renewable energy & hydropower, infra, pharma & chemical, mining, IT, and electronics.

Also Read

IPL 2024: LSG vs GT head-to-head, Lucknow pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC head-to-head, Lucknow pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024 auction: Will Lucknow's light purse be enough to get heavy squad?

IPL 2024: LSG vs CSK head-to-head, Lucknow pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS Highlights: Mohsin, Mayank mat Punjab; Lucknow win big

Bond, rupee strengthen as exit polls predict comfortable majority for NDA

New govt expected to 'push the accelerator' on reforms: Assocham President

Heatwave drags manufacturing growth to three-month low in May: PMI data

India's May factory growth slips to 3-month low, but remains sturdy: PMI

MPC likely to maintain status quo for eighth time in a row: BS poll

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :LucknowUP govt

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story