Lucknow gears up for an international business conclave on June 15-16

Lucknow is gearing up for an international business conclave this month to bolster Uttar Pradesh’s target of a $1 trillion economy, and pitch the state as the hub for global trade and commerce.



The event, set to be held on June 15-16, is expected to be attended by business leaders, investors, ambassadors, and high commissioners from 40 countries.



The International Business Conclave 2024, organised by the state’s Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Assocham), will focus on trade with Gulf, Asian, European, and Latin American countries.



“The Summit will facilitate collaboration between the domestic industry and foreign companies. It will also boost the startup ecosystem in the state,” said D P Singh, president, Assocham.



He said the event will showcase UP’s economic potential and investment opportunities and attract foreign and domestic investment.

“The conclave will bring business leaders and key stakeholders in the presence of delegates from around the globe to explore and collaborate for exponential growth,” he added.

Some of the participating countries include Austria, Thailand, Russia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Cuba, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Ecuador, Iran, Seychelles, Mauritius, Fiji, and Zambia.



The sectors to be highlighted include agriculture, textile & handloom, food processing, renewable energy & hydropower, infra, pharma & chemical, mining, IT, and electronics.