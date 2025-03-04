Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Mahakumbh has caused inadvertent cash leakage in the system: SBI report

Mahakumbh has caused inadvertent cash leakage in the system: SBI report

RBI's recent swap of $10 billion has calmed market participants' frayed nerves

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj
Prayagraj: Devotees gather to take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of Maha Shivratri during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Mahakumbh has led to an inadvertent cash leakage in the system and a significant part of the money may not come back into the system as deposits, said SBI Economic Research in a report on Tuesday.  Around ₹1 trillion would be needed by March to keep the systemic liquidity just in equilibrium, it added.
 
“…there is now inadvertent cash leakage because of Mahakumbh. In Mahakumbh, the withdrawal has been largely by retail depositors whereas the accretion of fresh deposits has been with non-retail participants and hence a significant part of the money may not come back to systemic deposits,” the report stated.
 
It also highlighted that with daily FPI outflow of significant amounts and the maturing of forward transactions within 1/2/3 month, the RBI will need to infuse further liquidity.
 
Currently, system liquidity is at a deficit of ₹1.6 trillion.
 
“We believe around ₹1 trillion more will be needed by March to keep the systemic liquidity just in equilibrium,” the report stated.
 
RBI’s active intervention in the foreign exchange market has weighed on banking system liquidity. The RBI has been injecting liquidity into the system through various measures, including variable rate repo (VRR) auctions, open market operations (OMOs), and USD/INR buy-sell swap auctions.
 
According to the report, RBI’s recent swap of $10 billion (largest so far) has calmed frayed nerves of market participants, indicating that the central bank is willing to walk the extra mile to restore sanity, infusing long-term liquidity, while keeping the cost dynamics in mind.

Also Read

Why Maha Kumbh stampede wasn't 'excessively highlighted'? UP CM responds

JioHotstar reaches 39 mn viewers for 15-hour live stream of Mahashivratri

Over 50,000 people reunited with families during Maha Kumbh, says UP govt

Raut slams Eknath Shinde for questioning Uddhav over skipping Maha Kumbh

Fire tenders to deliver Sangam water across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh

 
“It should also help corporates in better ALM management even as more bilateral swaps of longer duration could be considered to shore up reserves and release liquidity to counter the stress,” the report said.
 
Additionally, the report stated that the RBI could look into using cash reserve ratio (CRR) more as a regulatory intervention tool / countercyclical liquidity buffer rather than as a liquidity tool in future.
 
“There is an urgent need to revisit the existing liquidity management framework by RBI by replacing the weighted average call rate (WACR) as a policy rate as it does not serve the intended purpose,” the report said.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt committed to easing regulations, boosting export economy: Sitharaman

India-US trade deal long overdue, it will boost GDP of both nations: USIBC

Govt panel pulls up several bodies for slow monetisation, sets new targets

World sees India as trusted partner, industry must take advantage: PM Modi

Modern framework needed to create growth-conducive investment climate: CEA

Topics :Maha Kumbh Melaliquidity crisisForeign Portfolio Investorsforeign exchangeKumbh Mela

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story