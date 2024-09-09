Market expects MPC to implement cumulative 50 bps rate cut by March 2025

With improved liquidity in the banking system driven by increased government spending, market participants expect the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee to implement a cumulative 50 basis points rate cut by March 2025.

They also foresee a continued decline in food prices, which fell to 5.1 per cent in July from 8.4 per cent in June year-on-year, further supporting expectations of a rate cut.

“We expect a 50 basis point cut by March. So, the rate cut cycle either starts in October or December, with December seeming more likely because, for now, the RBI will need a few more months of well-behaved food inflation to have confidence that food inflation is behind us, which is not yet there,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist, IDFC First Bank.



The overnight index swap (OIS) curve reflects a rate cut in early 2025, said market participants. They expect liquidity to remain comfortable in the near term.

“Liquidity will remain comfortable. And the RBI also desires money market rates to be around the repo rate. That is what will happen. So, adequate liquidity will be there, and they will continue to conduct VRRR auctions. I do not think they are looking to withdraw liquidity on a durable basis,” said Vikas Goel, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), PNB Gilts.

The surplus liquidity in the banking system stood at Rs 1.52 trillion on Sunday, according to the latest data by the RBI. The liquidity had improved to a year high of Rs 2.77 trillion on August 4 of the current year.



Since August, the weighted average call rate has been majorly hovering under the repo rate, reflecting the impact of surplus liquidity in the system. The repo rate currently stands at 6.50 per cent. On Monday, the weighted average call rate settled at 6.52 per cent.

“We expect the RBI to cut cumulatively 50 basis points by March 2025. With credit growth slowing down and the liquidity situation expected to remain in surplus mode, we believe we are closer to the peaking of lending and deposit rates in the system,” said Suresh Ganapathy, CFA, managing director, head of financial services research, Macquarie Capital.