Shopping from Zara, H&M to get costlier: Impact of GST 2.0 on textiles

If you’re planning a shopping haul at Zara, H&M or other high-street brands, you may want to check the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules first. Starting September 22, apparel and accessories priced above ₹2,500 will attract a higher rate making your cart value noticeably steeper.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new GST reforms during the 56th GST Council meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. The reforms cover multiple sectors, including automobiles, textiles, education, and more.

As per the new rules, many textile articles will continue to be taxed at 5 per cent, but only if they are priced at or below a specified limit. Items exceeding that value will now fall under higher GST slabs.

In the apparel sector, clothing and accessories priced above ₹2,500 will be taxed at 18 per cent, up from the earlier 12 per cent. This change is expected to make shopping at fast-fashion retailers like Zara, H&M and other premium brands more expensive. The new rate of 18 per cent will be applied to the following items priced above ₹2,500: Knitted or crocheted apparel and clothing accessories

Non-knitted apparel and clothing accessories

Other made-up textile articles (excluding worn clothing, rags)

Quilted textile products wholly made of textile material

Cotton quilts Meanwhile, affordable garments and textile goods priced below or up to ₹2,500 per piece will continue to be taxed at 5 per cent rate.