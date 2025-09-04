Shopping from Zara, H&M to get costlier: Impact of GST 2.0 on textiles

- Knitted or crocheted apparel and clothing accessories
- Non-knitted apparel and clothing accessories
- Other made-up textile articles (excluding worn clothing, rags)
- Quilted textile products wholly made of textile material
- Cotton quilts
What gets cheaper now?
- Threads and yarns: Sewing threads of man-made filaments or staple fibres, as well as synthetic and artificial yarns.
- Special fabrics and materials: Wadding (like absorbent cotton wool), felt, nonwovens, rubberised threads, metallised yarn, chenille and loop wale yarn.
- Ropes and cords: Twine, cordage, ropes and cables, except those made of jute or coir.
- Carpets and floor coverings: Knotted, woven, tufted or felt-based carpets, mats, bath mats, cotton rugs and similar handloom products.
- Home and decorative fabrics: Terry towelling, gauze, tulles, nets, lace, handwoven tapestries, braids, trimmings, tassels, zari borders, embroidery, and quilted textiles.
- Coated and technical textiles: Fabrics coated with gum or plastics, tyre cord fabrics, linoleum, wall coverings, rubberised fabrics, painted canvases, textile wicks, hose pipes, conveyor belts, and textiles used in machinery or technical applications.
- Headgear: Textile caps, knitted or crocheted hats, and hats made from lace or other fabrics.
