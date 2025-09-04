Popcorn finally pops into one GST slab: Now 5% across the board

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , on Wednesday approved a two-tier tax structure and exempted individual health and life insurance premiums from GST. The move is part of a broader effort to simplify indirect taxation.

Amid these sweeping changes, one question popped up again — where does popcorn fit in?

What has changed now

Under the new two-slab GST structure, the Council has quietly settled the debate. All types of popcorn now fall into the 5 per cent category, effective September 22, 2025.

How it breaks down:

Salted/loose popcorn (extruded or expanded savoury products): 12 per cent down to 5 per cent

Packaged/branded salted popcorn: 12 per cent down to 5 per cent Caramel-coated popcorn (sugar-based): 18 per cent down to 5 per cent With the revisions, all popcorn products are aligned under the lowest slab. ALSO READ: FMCG sector set to gain as soaps, noodles, shampoo shift to 5% GST slab From a compliance standpoint, it removes complexity and confusion. For consumers, it should shave a few rupees off the price. Three types of popcorn, one tax In its last GST Council meeting in December 2024, the GST Council had announced different tax rates for the popular movie snack:

5 per cent on non-branded salted popcorn

12 per cent on pre-packaged branded variants

18 per cent on caramel popcorn, treated as sugar confectionery ALSO READ: Shopping from Zara, H&M to get costlier: Impact of GST 2.0 on textiles Caramel popcorn triggers meme war The backlash was swift. Memes flooded social media with netizens mocking the decision. One widely circulated image showed a packet of “salt caramel” popcorn, questioning how tax officials would classify it. At the time, Sitharaman had defended the higher levy on caramel popcorn, citing the principle that products with added sugar were taxed separately. However, critics argued that it created unnecessarily complicated matters for both businesses and consumers.