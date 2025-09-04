Popcorn finally pops into one GST slab: Now 5% across the board

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday approved a two-tier tax structure and exempted individual health and life insurance premiums from GST. The move is part of a broader effort to simplify indirect taxation.
Amid these sweeping changes, one question popped up again — where does popcorn fit in?
What has changed now
Under the new two-slab GST structure, the Council has quietly settled the debate. All types of popcorn now fall into the 5 per cent category, effective September 22, 2025.
How it breaks down:
Salted/loose popcorn (extruded or expanded savoury products): 12 per cent down to 5 per cent
Packaged/branded salted popcorn: 12 per cent down to 5 per cent
Caramel-coated popcorn (sugar-based): 18 per cent down to 5 per cent
With the revisions, all popcorn products are aligned under the lowest slab.
From a compliance standpoint, it removes complexity and confusion. For consumers, it should shave a few rupees off the price.
The backlash was swift. Memes flooded social media with netizens mocking the decision. One widely circulated image showed a packet of “salt caramel” popcorn, questioning how tax officials would classify it.
At the time, Sitharaman had defended the higher levy on caramel popcorn, citing the principle that products with added sugar were taxed separately.
However, critics argued that it created unnecessarily complicated matters for both businesses and consumers.
Even former Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian posted on X, “Complexity is a bureaucrat’s delight and citizens’ nightmare.”
The announcement was particularly surprising because many had anticipated key GST updates on issues such as exemptions on health insurance premiums for senior citizens or clearer guidelines on the taxation of gaming.