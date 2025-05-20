MCA aims to complete Gensol Engineering probe in three to five months

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is expecting to close the investigation in the matter of Gensol Engineering within the next three to five months, official sources said.

“We want to gather all evidence and complete the investigation internally while the matter is still hot,” the official source said.

The MCA has been conducting its due diligence in the Gensol Engineering fund diversion matter through its Director General and the Registrar of Companies offices since April. The government is looking into the books of around 17 companies related to Gensol Engineering, sources said.