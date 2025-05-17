Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Gensol CFO resigns amid regulatory probes, cites data disarray, chaos

Gensol CFO resigns amid regulatory probes, cites data disarray, chaos

In his resignation letter, available on stock exchanges, Aga said Gensol Engineering is currently facing significant challenges, with multiple regulatory bodies conducting investigations

Gensol group, Cab driver, Cab service, BluSmart, BluSmart drivers

The regulator also debarred the Jaggi brothers from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in Gensol until further orders. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after the resignation of Gensol promoters, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jabirmahendi Mohammedraza Aga has also quit the crisis-hit company with immediate effect.

In his resignation letter, available on stock exchanges, Aga said Gensol Engineering is currently facing significant challenges, with multiple regulatory bodies conducting investigations and the top management resigning from their respective roles.

Furthermore, the disorganization of critical data across various departments is hindering the company's ability to effectively respond to the ongoing inquiries due to lack of a cohesive support system, Aga said.

"The immense pressure resulting from these circumstances is adversely affecting my physical and mental well-being, leading to a complete loss of focus on my responsibilities. Therefore, I have made the difficult decision to resign, believing it to be in the best interest of the company under these trying conditions," he said.

 

According to an exchange filing on May 12, Gensol promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi resigned from the company following market regulator Sebi's interim order. Anmol held the post of Managing Director while Puneet was a Whole-time Director.

Also Read

NCLT, Resolutions

NCLT to hear Ireda's plea seeking insolvency against Gensol Engineering

Gensol Engineering

SAT allows Gensol Engineering to file its response to Sebi interim order

IREDA

Ireda files insolvency plea against Gensol for ₹510 crore loan default

Gensol Engineering

Gensol Engineering's 5% lower circuit streak continues as promoters resign

PremiumBluSmart

Next stop for BluSmart's electric vehicles could be Everest Fleet

On April 15, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred Gensol Engineering and the two promoters from the securities markets till further orders in a fund diversion and governance lapses case.

The regulator also debarred the Jaggi brothers from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in Gensol until further orders. It also directed Gensol Engineering Ltd (GEL) to put on hold the stock split announced by it.

The markets' regulator order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) received a complaint in June 2024 relating to manipulation of share price and diversion of funds from Gensol Engineering and thereafter started examining the matter.

"The prima facie findings have shown mis-utilisation and diversion of funds of the company (GEL) in a fraudulent manner by its promoter directors, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, who are also the direct beneficiaries of the diverted funds," the Sebi order said.

More From This Section

PremiumSumedha Chakraborty, country head of Google Workspace in India & South Asia

Google Workspace added mn users in 2024; total over 11 mn: Senior executive

PremiumIndusind Bank

IndusInd Bank may face hit to core profit and biz growth: Brokerages

PremiumAdani Ports

Adani Ports, JSW Infra make logistics anchor for cargo growth plans

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji group inks record $3.4 billion private credit deal

JSW Infrastructure

Jindal family sells stake worth ₹1.2K crore to fund AkzoNobel India buy

Topics : Gensol group Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon