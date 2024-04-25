Home / Economy / News / Monsoon forecast bodes well, may ease inflation concerns, says report

Monsoon forecast bodes well, may ease inflation concerns, says report

India's food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose 8.52 per cent in March, compared with a 8.66 per cent rise in February

Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The forecast of an above-normal monsoon in 2024 bodes well for a good harvest and may ease India's inflation concerns, a monthly economic review by the finance ministry said on Thursday.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) last week said the country is likely to receive above average monsoon rainfall in 2024, in a potential boost for its farm output which heavily depends on summer rains.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Further easing of food prices is on the anvil as IMD has predicted above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season, which is likely to lead to higher production." This "bodes well for a good harvest, easing inflation concerns," said the report released on Thursday.
 
India's food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose 8.52 per cent in March, compared with a 8.66 per cent rise in February.
 
The report also said India's trade deficit was likely to decline in the coming years as the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which aims at boosting manufacturing, further deepens and extends to other sectors, it said.
 
India's overall deficit in merchandise trade stood at $240 billion in 2023/24 as against a deficit of $265 billion a year ago.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

IMD weather forecasts: Heavy rain in many parts of India, details inside

Predictions of normal monsoon boost prospects for domestic agrochem firms

IMD issues snowfall alerts until February 27 across northeastern states

Today's weather forecast: IMD issues heatwave alert, rains in many states

IMD weather forecast today: Odisha to see temperature rise of 4-6 degrees

Business leaders urge Pak PM Shehbaz to initiate trade talks with India

As India develops, high food inflation will get less severe: Ashima Goyal

47% of Indian women face challenges in getting credit: Tide report

Railways working on Amrit Yard model to decongest junctions, chokepoints

Government approves one-year extension to RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :InflationMonsoon forecastIMD

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story