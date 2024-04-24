Home / Economy / News / Government approves one-year extension to RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar

Government approves one-year extension to RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Sankar

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor Reserve Bank of India, for a period of one year with effect from May 3, 2024, they said

T Rabi Sankar, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 7:47 PM IST
The government has extended the term of RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar for a period of one year, according to sources.

He was appointed as the RBI Deputy Governor in May, 2021 for a period of three years.

He had joined the RBI in 1990 and worked in various positions at the central bank.

He was Executive Director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of deputy governor.
 

As an executive director, he was looking after the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, the Department of Information Technology, Fintech and the Risk Monitoring Department of the RBI.

He has served as an IMF Consultant (2005-11) on developing government bond markets and debt management. In addition to his professional career at the RBI, he is the Chairman, Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS); member of Board of Directors, ReBIT; and member of Governing Council, IDRBT.

Sankar has done Master of Philosophy in Economics from the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIRBI Governorgovernment of India

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

