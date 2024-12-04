More funds to be sought for MGNREGA if Budget falls short: Chouhan

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today reiterated that schemes like MGNREGA are demand-based, and if the allocated budget falls short, additional funds are sought from the Finance Ministry based on state demands, with continuous revisions made accordingly.

He was addressing the media on the achievements of the rural development ministry. Chouhan also said that in the first eight months of the financial year, his ministry has spent almost 56 per cent of the allocated budget, which in itself is a significant achievement.

Meanwhile, civil society workers and activists under the banner of MGNREGA Sangharsh Morcha termed the claims of the NDA government that it has increased the MGNREGA budget annually by Rs 20,000 crore and that wages are being paid on time as ‘misleading’.

Noted economist Jean Dreze pointed out that only Fund Transfer Orders (FTOs) are generated on time, while the crediting of workers’ accounts is delayed by weeks or months.

Addressing a press conference, Dreze and others said that the imposition of arbitrary, opaque, and unjustified technical interventions like the Aadhaar-Based Payments System (ABPS) and online attendance under the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) has led to the mass deletion of job cards, amounting to almost 90 million.

The Morcha has called for a two-day protest starting from December 6 against the inadequate budget and arbitrary technical interventions in the scheme.

Chouhan, meanwhile, said that the government is planning to revamp the feedback mechanism in MGNREGA by updating the existing JanMGNREGA App, which would ensure proactive disclosure of information to citizens.

More From This Section

He also warned that if any state identifies shortcomings in MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana, action will be taken against it.

The minister also said the Centre is not discriminating against West Bengal, which he blamed for not complying with the Union government’s directives.

Funds for West Bengal under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have been stopped since March 2022 due to non-compliance with Central government directives, according to the Ministry of Rural Development.

Asked about the way forward, Chouhan said at a presser, "We are concerned about the poor people in West Bengal as well. We have asked for certain compliances, and if the state fulfils them, we will consider it."

Chouhan also said that the state has been provided funds under other schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

"West Bengal has received funds under PM Gram Sadak Yojana because there were no discrepancies in that. We give funds for a purpose. If that purpose is not met, if names of schemes are changed, non-eligible people are made beneficiaries, standards are not followed, should we not ask for answers? Should we keep giving money?" Chouhan asked.

"The Centre has the right to conduct a probe. It was done, irregularities were found, so we had to take action," he said.

The minister added that action will be taken if similar irregularities are found in other states.

While replying during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Chouhan strongly refuted Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee's allegation that Central funds under various welfare schemes were not released to West Bengal.

Chouhan also accused the West Bengal government of diverting Central funds and making "undeserving" people beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

The Trinamool Congress has been repeatedly accusing the Union government of depriving the state of Central funds.

It is also among the key issues the party plans to raise during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Performance of Rural Development Ministry

Rural Houses: Out of the newly approved target of 2 crore houses, approximately 38 lakh houses have been allocated to 18 states, and Rs 10,668 crore in funds has been released to these states.

Rural Roads: 6,614 km approved from June to December 2024.

Lakhpati Didis: Over 10 million since June.

MGNREGA:

123 crore persondays of work generated since June 2024.

Rs 46,907 crore of Central funds released.

43.81 lakh works completed.