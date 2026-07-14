Mospi launches trial services output index to track monthly sector activity

India got its first monthly gauge of services-sector activity on Tuesday, with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) releasing a trial Index of Services Production (ISP) covering 19 sub-sectors.

The index, with 2024-25 as its base year, spans about 60 per cent of the formal services economy. Fourteen of the 19 sub-sectors posted double-digit growth in April 2026 over April 2025, led by accommodation and food services (37.2 per cent), retail trade (30.8 per cent), administrative and support services (28.7 per cent), and real estate activities (27.7 per cent). Air transport (-13.9 per cent) and railway transport (-0.4 per cent) were the only sub-sectors to contract during the month.

In the first release of the trial Index of Services Production (ISP), accommodation and food services emerged as the fastest-growing segment of India’s formal services economy, recording a 37.2 per cent year-on-year increase in April 2026, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. Retail trade followed with growth of 30.8 per cent, while administrative and support services expanded 28.7 per cent and real estate activities grew 27.7 per cent. Of the 19 services sub-sectors covered under the trial index, 14 recorded double-digit annual growth in April, pointing to broad-based expansion across the formal services sector.