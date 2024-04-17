NaBFID eyes Rs 1 trillion sanctions for new infra projects in FY25

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is eyeing fresh sanctions of Rs 1 trillion for new projects and refinancing through structured instruments in the current financial year (FY25).

Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director of NaBFID, told Business Standard that the cumulative sanctions crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark by the end of March 2024. While this performance was achieved in 15 months since lending operations began in December 2022, the government of India-backed lender now aims to achieve fresh sanctions of Rs one trillion each financial year. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Besides lending activity, as part of its development mandate, NaBFID will engage with urban local bodies to prepare them for raising funds from the market, he added.

The share of greenfield projects in sanctions is expected to grow gradually. Funding approvals for such projects accounted for about one third of the total in FY24, and it is projected to rise to 40 per cent in the current financial year. NaBFID's outstanding loans grew almost 2.6 times to Rs 35,342 crore at the end of March 2024 (FY24) from Rs 9,753 crore in March 2023. It acquired loans worth Rs 4,258 crore, with an average maturity of 18 years.

While funding will be provided for refinancing existing loans for infrastructure projects, it will not simply replace old with new money. Refinancing will involve elements such as forming a portfolio by pooling loans, credit enhancement, and ensuring clear access to cash flows, Rai added.

Regarding fund raising to finance projects, NaBFID will predominantly focus on the domestic market for issuing bonds and credit lines from banks and institutions. It has targeted borrowings of Rs 55,000 crore in the current financial year. The specific amounts, nature, and tenure of long-term instruments will depend on market conditions.

NaBFID raised Rs 19,516 crore by issuing Non-Convertible Securities during the financial year ended March 31, 2024, with Rs 10,000 crore having a tenor of 10 years and Rs 9,516 crore having a tenor of 15 years.

Rai stated that apart from the domestic market, NaBFID will explore multilateral funding bodies that provide credit lines for 15-25 years, aiding in asset liability management. The option of tapping into the overseas market remains open, but it would be beneficial only when interest rates start to ease, which is likely in the second half of the current financial year.

NaBFID reported a net profit of Rs 1,601.64 crore for the financial year ended March 2024 (FY24), up from Rs 1,046.39 crore in FY23. FY24 marked the first full year of its business operations. Its total income grew to Rs 3,083.97 crore in FY24, up from Rs 1,127.06 crore in FY23.