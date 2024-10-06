Nation in remarkable economic upsurge, will be developed nation by 2047: VP

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that the nation presently is in unprecedented economic upsurge and will be a developed nation by 2047. He was speaking at the Felicitation ceremony of Dr Karan Singh on the completion of 75 Years in Public Life at the India International Centre (IIC) in Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Dr Singh has over seven decades witnessed the rise of the nation, and contributed to it in myriad ways. The nation presently is in unprecedented economic upsurge and on an incremental developmental trajectory, well set to be a developed nation @2047, if not earlier," Dhankhar said.

"Convergence of forces within and outside inimical to Bharat is a matter of deep concern and alarming. So also anti-national narratives, there is a need for concerted endeavors to influence national mood so as to neutralize these pernicious forces," he added further.

Undoubtedly, executive governance is exclusive to the Executive, as is legislation to legislatures and verdicts to courts. The exercise of executive authority by either the Judiciary or Legislature is not in consonance with democracy and constitutional prescriptions. This is an established position as the executive for governance is alone accountable legislature and answerable to courts by way of judicial review, said the Vice President.

Distinguished audience, executive governance by the judiciary is jurisprudentially and jurisdictionally beyond constitutional sanctification. However, this aspect engages the active attention of the people indicating in their perception umpteen such instances. This significant aspect calls for deep reflection at your level (Dr. Karan Singh), few like you, the intelligentsia and the academia, he added.

"This influencing category, the most potent weapon of democracy to inspire and motivate people needs to act as a beacon for catalysing healthy enlightening national discourse to ensure deference to constitutional essence. This would wholesomely contribute to the blossoming of democracy and nurturing constitutional spirit and essence. In all humility, I appeal," said VP.