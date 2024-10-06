Statsguru: A decade of Make in India sees growth, but challenges remain

An uptick in manufacturing activity a decade since the launch of the Make in India initiative notwithstanding, India’s integration with global value chains faces some challenges.





Global value chain (GVC)-related trade, a measure of a country’s participation in the multi-stage trade process, accounts for more than half of the gross trade in India’s manufacturing sector. And despite an uptick in the ratio in other sectors as well, India’s total GVC-related trade lags behind Vietnam and Russia (Charts 1, 2). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





One of the stated objectives of the Make in India initiative was to boost manufacturing activity and improve investments in the sector. Manufacturing contributes less than a fifth of India’s gross domestic product, a ratio that has remained unchanged since 2013-14. In the decade ending in 2022, India’s manufacturing output per capita grew at a compound annual growth rate of 5 per cent.