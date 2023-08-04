Home / Economy / News / Net collections under small savings schemes dip for first time in 11 years

Net collections under small savings schemes dip for first time in 11 years

The top 5 states with the highest net collections in FY23 were West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Net collections under small savings schemes such as National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) dipped for the first time in 11 years in the last fiscal year (FY23).  

Net small savings collections (deposits minus withdrawals by the subscribers) in FY23 stood at Rs 3.04 trillion, witnessing a decline of 8.5 per cent from Rs 3.33 trillion in FY22. 

The top 5 states with the highest net collections in FY23 were West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. 

States and union territories (UTs) with an increase in net collections were Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Telangana, Mizoram, and Himachal Pradesh. All other states and UTs, except Dadra and Nagar Haveli, witnessed a decline in net collections. 

All deposits under small savings schemes are credited to the 'National Small Savings Fund' (NSSF), established in the Public Account of India with effect from April 1, 1999.

The dip comes despite the Finance Ministry sharply raising small savings rates for the March quarter of FY23. Small savings deposit rates for one year, two years, and three years were raised by 110 basis points to 6.6 per cent, 6.8 per cent and 6.9 per cent, respectively, for Q4FY23.
 

































Also Read

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Small savings schemes: Pay heed to return, taxation, and lock-in

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

PPF vs SSY: Where should you invest for your daughter's education?

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

Improve CASA ratio, leverage account aggregator framework: FM to RRBs

'Timeline for implementing import restriction on laptops may get extended'

Parl panel recommends population-based cancer registries in rural areas

Govt may give 1 month transition period for electronics import restrictions

Forex reserves drop by $3 bn to $603.8 bn in 2nd consecutive weekly decline

Topics :small savings schemesPPF

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story