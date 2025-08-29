Home / Economy / News / Net FDI falls 21.1% to $4.91 bn in Q1 FY26 on higher outward flows

Net FDI falls 21.1% to $4.91 bn in Q1 FY26 on higher outward flows

Despite strong gross inflows, rising outward investments and repatriation pulled down India's net FDI in April-June 2025

FDI
The gross FDI was $25.17 billion in Q1FY26, higher than $22.77 billion a year ago. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, the difference between gross inflows and outflows, declined 21.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $4.91 billion in April-June 2025 period (Q1FY26) from $6.22 billion in April-June 2024, on higher outward investments from the country and repatriation/divestment, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
 
The gross FDI was $25.17 billion in Q1FY26, higher than $22.77 billion a year ago. The central bank has maintained high gross FDI indicating that India continues to remain an attractive investment destination.
 
The outward FDI rose sharply to $7.87 billion in April-June 2025, higher than $4.38 billion in the first quarter of last year (FY25). Outward FDI reflects overseas investments made by Indian entities.
 
The repatriation/divestment stood at $12.38 billion, up from $12.17 billion in the same period last year. The RBI has argued that the rise in repatriation is a sign of a mature market where foreign investors can enter and exit smoothly.
 
For the month of June 2025, net FDI more than halved to $1.07 billion, compared to $2.24 billion in June 2024.
 
The gross direct investment stood at $9.26 billion against $7.61 billion in June 2024. The gross inward FDI reached a four-year high in June 2025. The US, Cyprus and Singapore together accounted for more than three-fourth of the total FDI inflows. Computer services, manufacturing, and construction were the top recipient sectors, according to the State of the Economy article in the Reserve Bank of India’s bulletin (August 2025).
 
The repatriation/divestment stood at $5.7 billion up from $4.05 billion in June 2024.
 
In June 2025, the outward FDI rose to $2.47 billion from $1.31 billion in June 2024.
 
The top sectors for outward FDI included financial, manufacturing, insurance and business services, and the major destinations were Singapore, the US, the UK and the UAE, it added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fiscal deficit at 29.9% of budget estimates in April-July FY26: CGA data

Telangana may face ₹7,000 cr annual loss from GST reform: Deputy CM

India's Q1 FY26 GDP hits five-quarter high at 7.8%, beats RBI forecast

India's GST cuts risk delay as states demand safeguards for revenue loss

India holds informal talks with US, rules out retaliation for now

Topics :foreign direct investmentsforeign investments in IndiaInvestments in India

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story