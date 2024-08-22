NHAI repeals 100m exemption rule for new toll plazas amid regulatory issues

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), three years after implementing a free-flow policy in the case of excess waiting time, has withdrawn the provision from its toll plaza management guidelines.

In May 2021, the NHAI, amid much public fanfare, introduced a rule stating that service time should be less than 10 seconds per vehicle at peak flow and that the queue of vehicles in any lane should be no more than 100 metres from the toll booth.



“If at any time the queue of vehicles in any lane becomes more than 100 metres from the toll booth, the boom barrier of that lane shall be lifted and the free flow of traffic with no tolling shall be allowed until the queue comes within 100 metres,” the 2021 rules said.

