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Home / Economy / News / No commitments relating to ethanol import from US under FTA talks: Govt

No commitments relating to ethanol import from US under FTA talks: Govt

The government said India has made no commitment to import US ethanol for fuel blending, reaffirming that the blending programme relies entirely on domestic supplies

While ethanol production capacity has rapidly expanded to around 19-19.9 billion litres per year, demand for E20 blended fuel is estimated at only about 11 billion litres in the current ethanol year that began last November
India's fuel blending programme and ethanol procurement continue to be governed solely by the country's domestic policy requirements, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 7:53 PM IST
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The government on Thursday said no concessions or commitments relating to the import of ethanol for fuel blending from the US have been made in the India-US trade pact discussions.

India's fuel blending programme and ethanol procurement continue to be governed solely by the country's domestic policy requirements, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

It said that recent claims in the media suggesting that India is importing and intends to import large quantities of ethanol from the US for fuel blending are baseless and factually incorrect.

As per the domestic policy framework, it said, ethanol used for fuel blending under the Ethanol Blended with Petrol Programme is sourced entirely from domestic producers.

There is no import of ethanol for fuel blending from the US, it added.

"No concessions or commitments relating to the import of ethanol for fuel blending from the U.S. have been made in the India-US trade discussions. Accordingly, any suggestion of a policy change to permit large-scale imports of fuel ethanol from the US is misleading," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India US Trade DealTrade talksethanolEthanol blending

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

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