Home / Economy / News / 'Non- responsiveness' to NSO surveys doubles in 5 years, says Mospi

The non-response rate for the 75th round of NSS was 2.8 per cent in urban areas and 1.5 per cent in rural areas

Surveys on domestic tourism expenditure, health and household travel will be part of the 80th round of National Sample Survey (NSS), which are expected to be launched by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) next year.
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 7:28 PM IST
The number of people averse to the surveys by the National Statistical Office (NSO) has more than doubled over the last five years between the 75th National Sample Survey (NSS) round (July 2017–June 2018) and the 79th NSS round (July 2022–June 2023), the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Friday in a conference organised to discuss the issue of ‘non-responsiveness’ to its sample surveys.

The ministry said that nearly 6.9 per cent of people in urban areas surveyed by the NSO for the 79th NSS round did not participate in the exercise, while the number of people in rural India who refused to participate in these surveys stood at 3.9 per cent.

In contrast, the non-response rate for the 75th round of NSS was 2.8 per cent in urban areas and 1.5 per cent in rural areas.

Speaking at the conference, Amitava Saha, deputy director general, NSO, said that the non-responsiveness is predominantly an urban phenomenon and is increasing at a much faster pace.

“Also, people from higher income groups, both in rural and urban areas, are more reluctant to participate in the surveys, with many of them just straightaway refusing to provide information. Among other probable causes, refusal by gated communities to provide access and non-cooperation by households are also significant,” he added.

Moreover, the non-responsiveness in the recently conducted Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) during August 2022–July 2023 stood at 9.8 per cent in cities and 4.1 per cent in villages.

An ‘income category’-wise analysis of the HCES data showed that non-responsiveness in the ‘high income’ category of urban areas grew to 11 per cent in HCES 2022–23 compared to 3.3 per cent in the 68th NSS round (2011–12). Similarly, non-responsiveness among the high-income category in rural areas increased to 3.9 per cent from 1.3 per cent during the same time period.

Also speaking at the event, Saurabh Garg, secretary, MoSPI, said that the ministry is also working to assuage data privacy concerns of households, which can often act as a hindrance to informants providing information.

“People have apprehensions about data anonymisation. The ministry has been doing this for the last seven decades, and we are always cognisant of this,” he said.

Meanwhile, representatives from several Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) who attended the conference highlighted the issue of security in granting access to the field enumerators and also asked the government survey body to tweak the questionnaires so that the residents find it easy to respond.

“Residents often are not able to respond to certain questions that require them to impart many personal details. Moreover, it is required that field enumerators adopt digital means to canvas the responses, so that residents can respond at their convenience,” said one of the RWA representatives at the meeting.
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

