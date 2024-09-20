Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Retail inflation for farm workers eases to 5.96%, rural labourers to 6.08%

All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 7 points each in August 2024

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
Ranchi: Farm workers sow paddy saplings | Representative Image (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 4:03 PM IST
Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased to 5.96 per cent and 6.08 per cent, respectively, in August against the comparative figures of 6.17 per cent and 6.20 per cent recorded in July this year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 7 points each in August 2024, reaching levels of 1297 and 1309, respectively.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1290 points and 1302 points, respectively, in July.

"The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPIRL for this month (August 2024) were recorded at 5.96 per cent and 6.08 per cent, compared to 7.37 per cent and 7.12 per cent in August, 2023. The corresponding figures for July, 2024 were 6.17 per cent for CPI-AL and 6.20 per cent for CPI-RL," a labour ministry statement said.


Topics :Indian Economylandless agricultural labourersRural economyfarm sector

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

