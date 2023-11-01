Home / Economy / News / Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

The state had collected a gross GST revenue of Rs 3,769.44 crore in the same month last year, official said

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
The OGST collection during the month was Rs 1,306.47 crore, as against Rs 1,058.38 crore during October 2022, a growth of 23.43 per cent, they said

Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Odisha's GST collections increased by 10.81 per cent to Rs 4,176.94 crore in October, officials said on Wednesday.

The state had collected a gross GST revenue of Rs 3,769.44 crore in the same month last year, they said.

The OGST collection during the month was Rs 1,306.47 crore, as against Rs 1,058.38 crore during October 2022, a growth of 23.43 per cent, they said.

At the national level, GST collections increased 13 per cent to Rs 1.72 lakh crore in October, the second highest-ever, helped by momentum in the economy, efforts of taxmen in checking evasion and festive demand.

"GST revenue collection for October 2023 is second highest ever, next only to April 2023, at Rs 1.72 lakh crore; records increase of 13 per cent Y-o-Y," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

