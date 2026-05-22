Path being cleared for temporary removal of cotton export duty curbs

The decks seem to be finally getting cleared for the removal of 11 per cent import duty on all varieties of raw cotton. According to sources, all stakeholder ministries are gradually veering towards the idea of a temporary removal of duties for four months from July to October.

Some officials said the thinking within a section of the government, including agriculture, is that removal of import duty for a limited period — that too when there is a lean phase in cotton trade — won’t have a big impact on farmers and their interest would remain protected.

India currently imposes around 11 per cent duty on cotton that kicked in from January 1, 2026, after the exemption period ended.

All major textile industry associations had approached the central government with a request to abolish the import duty for now. This is in view of surge in domestic cotton prices due to lower domestic production and also current West Asia crisis.

The textiles sector has been batting for removal of import duty on grounds that it would provide immediate relief to the sector while at the same time ensure India’s competitiveness in the world markets.

However, the import duty on Long Staple Cotton or ELSS cotton still remains at zero as India is not a major producer of the cotton.

There is also question of a shift towards blended fibres as raw materials for synthetic fibres enjoys duty exemptions while raw cotton remained subject to duty that would lead to uneconomic shift towards the blended industry.

Meanwhile, the textiles sector felt the existing duty structure on raw cotton will increase their input costs, adversely impacting the competitiveness of the domestic textiles industry and impact export commitments.

Even newly-elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay has approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap the import duty to prevent job losses and protect the domestic textile industry.

However, a section of the cotton trade contended that the key reason that has been highlighted in various forums is that export competitiveness of Indian textile will get hampered.

This is due to higher duty as people who want to export can import at nil duty under the Advance License Scheme (ALS).

They also argued that if duty free cotton imports are allowed at this juncture it could lead to dollar outflow. The last time India lowered the import duty on cotton, the total outflow was around $1.1-1.2 billion and the amount of duty foregone was also substantial.