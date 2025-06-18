Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal to visit UK to push India-UK FTA towards implementation

Piyush Goyal to visit UK to push India-UK FTA towards implementation

Commerce minister's UK visit will focus on reviewing FTA negotiations, establishing a roadmap for finalisation, and expanding trade, investment, and creative partnerships

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
The minister will also meet the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, to discuss macroeconomic priorities, financial cooperation, and investment facilitation between the two countries. (Photo: PTI)
Shreya Jai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynolds will review the progress made in the ongoing negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries, and chart out a clear, time-bound roadmap for its finalisation and implementation.
 
Goyal is visiting the United Kingdom (UK) from June 18-19.
 
“The visit underscores India’s strategic focus on strengthening its economic and trade partnership with the UK, particularly in the backdrop of the announcement by the two prime ministers to conclude the India–UK Free Trade Agreement,” the Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.
 
After nearly three-and-a-half years of intense negotiations, last month India and the UK concluded a long-pending trade pact that will boost strategic and economic ties between the two nations. However, the implementation of the deal may take more time.
 
Government officials had last month said that the implementation of the deal could take over 15 months’ time. Both sides have started the process of legal scrubbing of the deal – which will take two more months to complete. Thereafter, the agreement will be signed. While India will have to seek the approval of the Union Cabinet, Britain will have to get the deal passed by the Parliament – which may take a year's time. 
 
“At a time of evolving global trade dynamics, Goyal’s visit aims to accelerate bilateral engagements, harness emerging opportunities, and lay a robust foundation for a forward-looking, resilient, and mutually beneficial economic relationship,” the statement said.
 
The minister will also meet the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, to discuss macroeconomic priorities, financial cooperation, and investment facilitation between the two countries.
 
He is also scheduled to engage with Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, to explore avenues of collaboration in creative industries and innovation-driven sectors. Goyal will participate in multiple high-impact sessions at the India Global Forum (IGF), and a roundtable titled ‘From Agreement to Action: UK–India FTA’.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's 6.5% GDP growth in FY25 'creditable' amid global headwinds: CEA

Premium

Transition woes: SFBs' long bumpy road to becoming universal banks

Premium

Draft Income tax Bill, 2025: LLPs likely to retain LTCG benefits

Premium

Why corporate guarantees have emerged as a new battleground in tax disputes

Premium

India shares discussion paper ahead of trade discussions with Peru

Topics :Piyush GoyalFTAtrade

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story