Had a fruitful meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy: Piyush Goyal

Had a fruitful meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy: Piyush Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and said his substantive contribution to the remarkable progress in comprehensive strategic partnership is appreciative

Piyush Goyal, David Lammy

They discussed avenues to deepen bilateral trade and strengthen collaboration across various sectors to unlock the full potential of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership| Credit: X/@PiyushGoyal

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday described his meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy as 'fruitful' as they discussed avenues to deepen bilateral trade and strengthen collaboration across various sectors to "unlock" the full potential of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Had a fruitful meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy today. We both expressed our appreciation towards the work done in finalising the historic India-UK FTA, which is poised to give further boost to our growing ties. We further discussed avenues to deepen bilateral trade and strengthen collaboration across various sectors to unlock the full potential of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," posted Goyal on X.

 

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and said his substantive contribution to the remarkable progress in comprehensive strategic partnership is appreciative.

"Pleased to meet UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Appreciate his substantive contribution to the remarkable progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, further strengthened by the recently concluded FTA. Value UK's support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism," posted PM Modi on X.

David Lammy posted on X, "Thank you Prime Minister@narendramodifor your warm welcome to India. Building on the free trade agreement between our great countries, we will continue working together to deepen our partnership, celebrate our unique living bridge, and deliver growth and security."

Earlier on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the UK Foreign Secretary also held bilateral discussions.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy today in Delhi. Appreciate UK's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack on Pahalgam and support in combatting terrorism. Our conversation focused on the significant strides being made by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Agreed that as our collaboration continues to grow, new opportunities emerge. Also discussed global and regional issues as also cooperation in multilateral fora."

The UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and posted on X, "Great to see my friend S Jaishankar in Delhi today. We are advancing a new era in UK-India relations -- boosting trade and technology, tackling the climate crisis and providing greater security for our people."

During the meeting, UK FS Lammy expressed condolences over the recent Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated the UK's support in combating terrorism. Lammy also spoke about the recent progress in the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), underscoring growing education and trade cooperation.

Offering condolences on the terrror attack, Lammy said, "It is obviously also sadly the case that there has been a horrific terrorist attack since we last met and my Prime Minister wishes me to convey once again the deep condolences of the UK and a hand of friendship with India and support as we deal with the terrorism threat in a comprehensive manner.

Topics : Piyush Goyal Narendra Modi India UK UK-India

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

