PM GatiShakti: 106 infra projects worth Rs 11 trn recommended for approval

As many as 106 big-ticket infrastructure projects of different ministries worth Rs 11 lakh crore have been recommended for approval under the PM GatiShakti initiative so far this fiscal, an official statement said on Thursday.

These projects have been recommended by the Network Planning Group (NPG) constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative launched in October 2021.

During the 55th Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting, six projects -- including three each from Railways and Road Transport and Highways ministries -- with a total cost of Rs 14,081 crore were assessed.

"This takes the total number of projects assessed by NPG to 106 with a total value of about Rs 11 lakh crore, since the launch of PM GatiShakti approach," the commerce and industry ministry said.

The inter-ministerial NPG meets every fortnight and appraises infra projects to ensure multi-modality, synchronisation of efforts, and comprehensive development in and around the project location.

The initiative was launched to develop an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs. All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investments of over Rs 500 crore are routed through the NPG.

The NPG's approval is required before clearance of the project by the Public Investment Board (PIB) or Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry.

The maximum number of projects recommended by the group are related to roads, railways and urban development.

A total of 40 road projects with a total investment of Rs 3.65 lakh crore, 40 railway projects worth Rs 95,704 crore and 8 urban development projects valued at Rs 79,016 crore have been approved.

The NMP (National Master Plan) has a number of layers of geospatial data showing all physical and social infrastructure of an area and land records in one place. It has been designed for faster planning and better design so that the impact of an investment is maximised.

The NPG has representations from various connectivity infrastructure ministries/ departments, involving their heads of network planning division for unified planning and integration of the proposals.

All these departments approach the NPG first for approval before making a DPR (Detailed Project Report) at the planning stage. After the NPG's clearance, the project follows the normal procedure of approval by the finance ministry and the Cabinet.

Over 1,450 layers of data, including those related to land, ports, forests, and highways, are available on the portal.

Usage of the portal by different ministries, including social sector departments and states, is increasing, and it is helping in the proper planning of projects.