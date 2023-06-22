Micron to set up chip plant in India; GE, HAL to make fighter jet engines

Hours later, General Electric’s aerospace arm announced that it had entered into a partnership with India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to make advanced fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. US semiconductor giants Micron Technology and Applied Materials, on the other hand, announced investments totalling $1.22 billion in India’s semiconductor value chain.

On the second day of his four-day state visit to the United States (US), Prime Minister Narendra Modi held one-on-one meetings with top CEOs in Washington DC on Thursday and called upon them to boost investment and manufacturing in India.