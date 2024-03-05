Home / Economy / News / PM to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 cr in Odisha today

PM to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 cr in Odisha today

The projects are from sectors including oil and gas, railways, roads, transport and highways and atomic energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting | PTI Photo
ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 8:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha on Tuesday during his visit to the state.

March 5 also happens to be the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the ruling BJD is named.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The projects are from sectors including oil and gas, railways, roads, transport and highways and atomic energy.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ashish Kumar Singh, while speaking to ANI said that the security forces have been placed properly in the view of PM's visit.

"An adequate arrangement has been made in view of PM Modi's visit. Over 3000 police forces under the command of senior officers have been deployed. On the basis of programmes, the teams have been divided," Singh said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's mono ethylene glycol project in Paradip refinery which will further help in reducing India's import dependency. He will dedicate to the nation the 344-km-long product pipeline traversing from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal.

To augment the import infrastructure on the eastern coast, the prime minister will inaugurate a 0.6 MMTPA LPG import facility at Paradip. He will also unveil the four-laning of Singhara to Binjabahal section of NH-49, Binjabahal to Tileibani section of NH-49, Balasore-Jharpokharia section of NH-18 and Tangi-Bhubaneswar section of NH-16.

The PM is scheduled to arrive at Chandikhole in Jajpur district at around 3:30 pm and address a public gathering.

"The PM will address a public meeting at around 3:30 pm," Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said.

March 5 also happens to be the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the ruling BJD is named.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the eight-laning of Chandikhole-Paradip road.

The PM will dedicate to the nation the 162-km-long Bansapani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura rail line. It will not only enhance the existing capacity but will also facilitate efficient transportation of iron and manganese ore from Keonjhar to the nearest ports and steel plants, the statement said.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a 5-mld seawater desalination plant at Odisha Sands Complex of Indian Rare Earths Ltd. It has been built as a part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

The PM had last visited the state on February 3 and unveiled projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore.

Also Read

Odisha govt's nod for 8 investment projects worth over Rs 1,397 crore

West Asian countries to launch new climate initiatives at COP28 meeting

Odisha to launch over Rs 3,000 cr scheme for public, commodity transport

Odisha to hold int'l convention of millets, targets record ragi procurement

Odisha notifies PPP policy to attract private investment in public infra

Moody's sees faster CY24 GDP growth; CMIE predicts low FY25 inflation

Chatroom: ADD not exempt on imports under the EPCG authorisations

FM Sitharaman calls for clarity on GST classification-related issues

India bargaining hard with EFTA countries for creation of 1 million jobs

WTO MC13: India blocks EU proposal to link trade with industrial policy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiOdisha economyOdisha govtOdisha Modi govtIndia's development

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story