Previous revisions also caused changes in nominal GDP: Analysis

Surprisingly, there were relatively smaller changes in GDP at current prices when the series changed from 2004-05 to 2011-12, despite an overhaul of the methodology used for computing GDP, when gross value addition at basic prices was used for the first time.

In earlier series, GDP at factor cost used to be considered for calculating GDP growth at constant prices. That gave way to GDP at market prices. Before the 2011-12 series, GDP at market prices was used for computing GDP at current prices. The change resulted in a huge variation of GDP at constant prices between the quarterly data of the 2011-12 and 2004-05 series.