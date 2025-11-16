Tax and tariff disruptions reshape supply chains as strategic engines: PwC

Supply chains are shifting from operational backbones to strategic growth enablers, but they still remain underleveraged and often lack recognition at the executive level, according to a PwC India report. The survey notes that recent developments in the trade and tariff landscape represent both a stress test and a strategic inflection point for supply chains.

“Geopolitical uncertainty and shifting tariffs are driving a need for adaptive and compliant supply chains… While short-term disruptions are inevitable, they also offer a critical opportunity to assess value chains and incorporate greater agility, sustainability and foresight,” the PwC survey said.

What framework has PwC proposed for navigating global trade?

The report provides an eight-step framework for global trade strategy centred on diversification, localisation and digital trade intelligence to help companies navigate tariff and taxation pressures. A survey of 156 respondents — including chief executive officers and senior supply chain leaders — found that although supply chains play a critical role, 32 per cent believe they remain underleveraged in strategic decision-making. How prepared are companies for supply chain disruptions? Only 16 per cent of respondents said they were well prepared for disruptions and could thrive in one, while 35 per cent still perceive their supply chains as fragile and vulnerable.

Arnab Basu, Partner and Leader, Clients and Industries, PwC India, said: “The day is fast approaching when a healthcare company will partner with a mobility provider and a technology firm to deliver personalised care at scale, enabled by a supply chain that integrates patient data, logistics and AI-driven diagnostics.” How widely are AI and GenAI being used in supply chains? Despite their transformative potential, only 13 per cent of organisations have implemented AI use cases delivering tangible value, and just 1 per cent have deployed GenAI. Companies are using AI most commonly to monitor supply chain risks and manage stakeholder communication.

The survey also highlights a growing interest in digital twin technology — virtual replicas of physical supply chains that allow businesses to test ‘what-if’ scenarios. Fifty-eight per cent of leaders plan to invest in digital twins over the next one to two years. What challenges are supply chains currently facing? Today’s supply chains face multiple disruptions, including geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters, pandemics and cyber security risks, all of which affect efficiency through delays and rising costs. As environmental scrutiny increases, a global PwC survey found that 50 per cent of business leaders expect ESG compliance requirements to have a high impact on their business by 2030.