Raj CM clears packages for 7 projects to boost investment of Rs 24,681 cr

The proposals approved in the fifth meeting of the Board of Investment will create employment opportunities for more than 10,000 people

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the customized packages for seven projects to encourage investment of Rs 24,681 crore in the state.

The proposals approved in the fifth meeting of the Board of Investment will create employment opportunities for more than 10,000 people, a release said.

Gehlot addressed the meeting at his residence on Wednesday.

He said that the state government has resolved to include Rajasthan in the leading states under Mission 2030 and industrial development and increase in investment have an important role in this.

The CM said that the target under Mission-30 is to increase the state's GDP by about two and a half times to Rs 35.71 lakh crore.

The chief minister said that there is immense potential of solar energy in the state and solar parks are being set up in the state.

In the meeting, proposals regarding customised packages, concession, exemption and other facilities were approved by the board.

The approved proposals are mainly related to solar cells and modules, auto components, dairy products and cement sectors.

Industry minister Shakuntala Rawat; chief secretary Usha Sharma; additional chief secretary, industries, Veenu Gupta; additional chief secretary, finance, Akhil Arora; principal secretary- energy, Bhaskar A Sawant; Chairman of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ashutosh A T Pednekar; Commissioner of Bureau of Investment Promotion Om Kasera and other officials were present in the meeting.

Topics :rajasthanInvestmentAshok Gehlot

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

