Rajasthan govt approves proposal to upgrade skills of weavers, spinners

A state government official said: "This will help them become self-reliant and boost sales of khadi products"

Anil Sharma Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Weavers and spinners in the state will be imparted training related to khadi gramodyog, for which ~3.88 crore has been set aside for 2023-24.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently approved the proposal in this regard.

Training will start within two months in seven training centres run by the Khadi Board. The training centres are in Kota, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Pushkar (Ajmer), Sanganer (Jaipur), and Mount Abu (Sirohi).
A state government official said: “This will help them become self-reliant and boost sales of khadi products.”

He pointed out training would be on khadi designs, along with maintaining spinning wheels and looms, embroidery on cotton, woollen and poly khadi clothes, textile embroidery courses, packing (making of hardboard and sweet boxes), incense sticks, leather industry (making bags, slippers and shoes), making soaps and washing powder, apiculture and other works.
In this regard, a few months ago, senior state government officials had a meeting with e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart and discussed with them providing e-commerce facilities to khadi along with handicrafts, handlooms, etc.

A presentation by these companies was also organised.
The official said with changing times the state government was focusing on sales of khadi and other products online too.

“Due to the lack of marketing and advertisements, some products remain confined to a few villages and towns and now those will be linked with the commercial websites and social platforms,” he added.
This, he said, will also provide employment to weavers, spinners, craftsmen and artists.

“Talks with some of the online companies are in an advanced stage,” he added.

Topics :Rajasthan governmentWeaversskilled workersKhadi products

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

