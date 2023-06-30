Rajasthan govt approves proposal to upgrade skills of weavers, spinners



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently approved the proposal in this regard. Weavers and spinners in the state will be imparted training related to khadi gramodyog, for which ~3.88 crore has been set aside for 2023-24.



A state government official said: “This will help them become self-reliant and boost sales of khadi products.” Training will start within two months in seven training centres run by the Khadi Board. The training centres are in Kota, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Pushkar (Ajmer), Sanganer (Jaipur), and Mount Abu (Sirohi).



In this regard, a few months ago, senior state government officials had a meeting with e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart and discussed with them providing e-commerce facilities to khadi along with handicrafts, handlooms, etc. He pointed out training would be on khadi designs, along with maintaining spinning wheels and looms, embroidery on cotton, woollen and poly khadi clothes, textile embroidery courses, packing (making of hardboard and sweet boxes), incense sticks, leather industry (making bags, slippers and shoes), making soaps and washing powder, apiculture and other works.



The official said with changing times the state government was focusing on sales of khadi and other products online too. A presentation by these companies was also organised.



This, he said, will also provide employment to weavers, spinners, craftsmen and artists. “Due to the lack of marketing and advertisements, some products remain confined to a few villages and towns and now those will be linked with the commercial websites and social platforms,” he added.



“Talks with some of the online companies are in an advanced stage,” he added.



