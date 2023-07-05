RBI asks card issuers to explore more networks, increase customer choices



Customers can choose any one either at the time of issue of the card or anytime later, according to draft norms released by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday. To provide more choices to customers, the Reserve Bank of India has suggested mandating bank and non-bank card issuers to issue debt, credit and prepaid cards on more than one network.



Two senior executives engaged in retail banking said the proposed changes would facilitate further digital adoption and penetration would go up. This would increase the market size as issuers may come up with schemes to enhance use of cards in consumer purchases. The RBI said card issuers would also be barred from signing agreements that limit their ability to tie-up with other card-networks, according to the draft. Suggestions and feedback on the draft norms can be submitted to the RBI till August 4.



The directions about issuing cards across more than one network and option to customers to choose any one among the multiple card networks will be effective from October 1, 2023. A card network is an organisation or entity that facilitates payment card transactions. Authorised card networks in India are American Express Banking, Diners Club International, MasterCard Asia/ Pacific, National Payments Corporation of India – RuPay, and Visa Worldwide.