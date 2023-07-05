Home / Economy / News / Design, analytics, Java Script top skills for entry-level roles: LinkedIn

There is a diverse range of fast-growing jobs for professionals with different educational qualifications and for fresh graduates looking to enter the job market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
There is a diverse range of fast-growing jobs for professionals with different educational qualifications and for fresh graduates looking to enter the job market, design, analytics, and Java Script are some of the top skills, according to LinkedIn.

Unveiling the latest data about the fastest growing roles, industries, functions, and skills in India, the leading professional network said top industries hiring in India right now include financial services, administrative and support services, information and media.

These findings are based on exclusive LinkedIn Economic Graph (platform) data analysing the career paths of millions of professionals. This year's fastest-growing functions/jobs, industries and skills were determined by analysing data from 2021-2023.

According to LinkedIn, companies are embracing flexibility in 2023 like never before, with solely on-site roles declining by 10 per cent and hybrid positions surging by 60 per cent for entry-level roles, compared to 2022.

This shift provides fresh graduates with a wider range of work arrangements to choose from and pursue, it said.

Regardless of educational background, various job functions are experiencing rapid growth. For bachelor's degree holders, fields like product management, human resources, military and protective services, and consulting offer ample opportunities.

There are also plenty of job opportunities across various functions even for individuals without a bachelor's degree. In human resources, roles like placement coordinator and technical recruiter are within reach.

Finance offers positions such as treasurer and finance manager while consulting presents opportunities as an industry specialist or life coach.

"It's encouraging to see that despite economic challenges, there are bright spots in today's job market for professionals with diverse educational backgrounds," Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert & India Senior Managing Editor, said, adding that approaching your job hunt with boldness, flexibility, and resilience will set the stage for a promising start to your professional journey.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

