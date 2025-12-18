Home / Economy / News / RBI intervened nearly $30 bn in FX mkt between June and October: SBI report

RBI intervened nearly $30 bn in FX mkt between June and October: SBI report

India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $703 billion in June 2025 but declined to $687.2 billion in the week ended December 5, as per the latest data released by the RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The central bank’s short dollar forward positions rose to $63 billion by the end of October, according to the latest data. The total dollar short position stood at $59 billion at the end of September.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:42 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is estimated to have intervened nearly $30 billion in the foreign exchange market between June and October this year, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI). Of this, around $18 billion was intervened during June–September, with a further $10 billion in October, based on forward market data.
 
This comes even as India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by only $15 billion over the same period, the report said.
 
India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $703 billion in June 2025 but declined to $687.2 billion in the week ended December 5, as per the latest data released by the RBI. The fall was largely driven by capital outflows and the RBI’s likely intervention to curb excessive volatility in the foreign exchange market.
 
The central bank’s short dollar forward positions rose to $63 billion by the end of October, according to the latest data. The total dollar short position stood at $59 billion at the end of September.
 
In October, the RBI had been steadily supplying dollars to prevent the rupee from weakening beyond 88.80.
 
After recognising the scale of long speculative positions in the market, the central bank decided to intervene more aggressively, pushing down the spot rate. A large part of this intervention is believed to have taken place in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Chhattisgarh Assembly passes its biggest supplementary budget of ₹35K cr

India-Oman free trade pact to give new energy to bilateral ties: PM Modi

India consolidating role as global services exporter; EU, China lag: KKR

Why was India excluded from 'Pax Silica' tech bloc? US official responds

India 'potential partner' in supply chain security-related efforts: US

Topics :RBIforeign exchangeeconomysbi

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story