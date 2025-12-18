RBI intervened nearly $30 bn in FX mkt between June and October: SBI report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is estimated to have intervened nearly $30 billion in the foreign exchange market between June and October this year, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI). Of this, around $18 billion was intervened during June–September, with a further $10 billion in October, based on forward market data.

This comes even as India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by only $15 billion over the same period, the report said.

India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $703 billion in June 2025 but declined to $687.2 billion in the week ended December 5, as per the latest data released by the RBI. The fall was largely driven by capital outflows and the RBI’s likely intervention to curb excessive volatility in the foreign exchange market.