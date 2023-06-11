FLDG guidelines: Digital lending industry seeks increase in default cover

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued guidelines allowing the use of First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) arrangements in digital lending late last week. However, while welcoming the move, the industry has had mixed reactions to the guidelines, with several players indicating that a default cover of up to 5 per cent of the loan portfolio may not be enough when compared to the 100 per cent offered by companies to banking partners earlier.
“It is a good first move; they have still limited it to 5 per cent, which in my view is less. I think FLDG has to be more. I agree with them (RBI) that it cannot be 100 per cent. Ideally, it should be 50 per cent. This will give fintechs and MSMEs access to credit,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-founder, Biz2Credit, an online financing platform for small businesses.
Through the FLDG model, fintechs and banks, and non-banking financial companies used to sign deals under which the former provided a guarantee to compensate for up to a certain percentage of default in a loan portfolio--in some cases it went up to as high as 100 per cent. Banks were keen on this model as fintechs were sharing a part of the risk. However, the RBI wasn't comfortable with the model as fintechs were not regulated entities by the Central Bank. “This obviously was not good, as lenders were approving everything. Wherever the guarantee was coming, they were still duty-bound to do the right kind of under-writing and manage the risk well,” Arora added.
Based on the new regulation, the maximum default cover is 5 per cent of the loan portfolio, to be invoked within an overdue period of 120 days. The fintech will have to submit a guarantee in the form of cash deposit, fixed deposit or bank guarantee in favour of the lender. Under the new rule, only an RBI-regulated entity is entitled to have an FLDG agreement with a lending service provider or other regulated entities.
“Since fintechs aren't directly regulated by RBI, the apex bank does not get a sense of a fintech's exposure, such as the level of NPAs. Now by ensuring a 5 per cent limit, you can restrict the NPAs. This makes it a win-win combination,” said Praveen Khanna, Vice President Alliances, ScoreMe Solutions.
Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), an industry body for regulated financial service providers and fintech companies, welcomed the RBI move. “One key aspect of the FLDG is the emphasis on increased transparency within the lending ecosystem. Lending service providers (LSPs) will now be required to disclose all their relationships and portfolios, including any defaults, to relevant entities (REs). This heightened transparency will foster greater trust among stakeholders and enhance accountability within the industry. While the guidelines may expose LSP-RE agreements to scrutiny by competitors, we believe that this will encourage healthy competition and drive further improvements in the lending sector,” it said in a statement.