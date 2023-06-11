FLDG guidelines: Digital lending industry seeks increase in default cover

“It is a good first move; they have still limited it to 5 per cent, which in my view is less. I think FLDG has to be more. I agree with them (RBI) that it cannot be 100 per cent. Ideally, it should be 50 per cent. This will give fintechs and MSMEs access to credit,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-founder, Biz2Credit, an online financing platform for small businesses.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued guidelines allowing the use of First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) arrangements in digital lending late last week. However, while welcoming the move, the industry has had mixed reactions to the guidelines, with several players indicating that a default cover of up to 5 per cent of the loan portfolio may not be enough when compared to the 100 per cent offered by companies to banking partners earlier.