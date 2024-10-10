Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI shifts stance, hints at rate cut as Fed and ECB ease policies

The Reserve Bank of India has now changed the stance, but not yet cut the policy repo rate.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 12:36 AM IST
There is a lot of action among leading central banks with the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, among others, deciding to cut interest rates. The Reserve Bank of India has now changed the stance, but not yet cut the policy repo rate. There is an expectation that the Indian central bank will start cutting interest rates from the December policy review - the last policy review meeting chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das before his current term ends. 



First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 12:35 AM IST

