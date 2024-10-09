Union Cabinet approves National Maritime Heritage Complex project in Guj

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Gujarat, which is aimed to showcase India's maritime heritage and history.

The project, located in Lothal in the state, has been in the works and gets routinely monitored at the highest levels of the government, officials said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The phase 1A of the project is under implementation with more than 60 per cent physical progress and is planned to be completed by 2025.

“Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in EPC mode and Phase 2 of the project will be developed through land subleasing/PPP to establish NMHC as a world class heritage museum,” a statement by the cabinet said.

Around 22,000 jobs are expected to be created in development of the project, with 15,000 direct and 7,000 indirect, according to government estimates.

The masterplan of the NMHC has been prepared by Architect Hafeez Contractor and the construction of phase 1A is being done by Tata Projects.

A lighthouse museum to be funded by the directorate general of lighthouses and lightships will also be in the works during the upcoming phases.

The masterplan includes an Indian Navy & Coast Guard gallery envisaged to be one of the largest in the country with external naval artefacts, coastal states pavilions, maritime institute and hostel and four theme-based parks.



