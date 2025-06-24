RBI to conduct seven-day VRRR auction on Friday to mop up liquidity

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a 7-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction worth Rs 1 trillion on Friday to absorb excess liquidity. In view of the persisting liquidity surplus in the banking system, which has resulted in the weighted average call rate (WACR) trading below the policy repo rate, the(RBI) has announced a 7-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction worth Rs 1 trillion on Friday to absorb excess liquidity.

“On a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction on Friday, June 27,” the central bank said in a statement.

“Further, on a review of evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided not to conduct the 14-day main operation on Friday, June 27, 2025, for the ensuing fortnight,” it added.

The average liquidity surplus in the system over the past two weeks—reflected by the daily absorption by the RBI—was around Rs 2.5 trillion. According to the RBI's liquidity framework, liquidity operations of 14 days and above are termed main operations, while those of less than 14 days are considered fine-tuning operations. Money market participants said the RBI's decision to conduct a VRRR auction was largely in line with expectations, given the persistent surplus liquidity in the banking system despite tax outflows. They noted that the weighted average overnight call rate remains well below the repo rate and could have declined further with the onset of government spending at the start of the next month. As of Monday, the net liquidity surplus in the banking system stood at Rs 2.43 trillion, according to the latest RBI data.

“The VRRR auction was expected in order to align overnight rates with the repo rate. Liquidity is in ample surplus despite around Rs 2.5 trillion of outflows due to GST and advance tax payments,” said a money market dealer at a state-owned bank. The weighted average call rate settled at 5.27 per cent on Tuesday. The repo rate currently stands at 5.50 per cent. In an interview with Business Standard last week, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that although the guiding principle of the central bank’s liquidity management framework is to maintain the WACR close to the policy repo rate, it is not unusual for the WACR to trade in the lower segment of the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor during surplus liquidity conditions.

"I would like to emphasise that fine-tuning operations, whether through the VRRR or the VRR, do not impact durable liquidity. As stated earlier, we remain committed to maintaining sufficient durable liquidity in the banking system," Malhotra said. Bond market participants said the move might push benchmark bond yields up by 3–4 basis points. "The VRRR auction was factored in, but we were expecting it maybe next fortnight. Conducting the auction this Friday is a bit of a surprise for the market," said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

Since the start of the current calendar year, the RBI has actively infused liquidity into the banking system via variable rate repo (VRR) auctions, swaps and open market operations (OMOs). The RBI introduced daily VRR auctions to manage liquidity tightness caused by tax outflows and foreign exchange interventions—these were withdrawn on June 9. Since January, the RBI has injected Rs 9.5 trillion of durable liquidity into the banking system. This infusion helped shift liquidity conditions from a sustained deficit since mid-December to a surplus by end-March. Of the total liquidity injection, Rs 5.2 trillion came through open market purchases (including secondary market purchases), while long-term VRR auctions and USD/INR buy-sell swaps contributed Rs 2.1 trillion and Rs 2.2 trillion, respectively.