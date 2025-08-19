Home / Economy / News / Recalibrate export strategy with manufacturing focus: Parl Panel

Recalibrate export strategy with manufacturing focus: Parl Panel

The Standing Committee on Finance urges recalibrating India's export strategy with a focus on manufacturing competitiveness, AI, market diversification, and addressing geopolitical uncertainties.

trade, import, export, container, shipping
The committee highlighted that the investment rate in the economy must rise to around 35 per cent of GDP from the current 31 per cent to meet the ambitious growth target of 8%. | Image: Bloomberg
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Standing Committee on Finance, in its report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, recommended recalibrating India’s export strategy with a greater focus on manufacturing competitiveness and achieving market diversification amid evolving geopolitical dynamics and ongoing economic uncertainties. The report stated that India is well-positioned to navigate current global disruptions and advance toward becoming a high-income economy faster than many of its regional counterparts. 
“India's economic roadmap must aim not only for a short-term $5 trillion economy but also for sustained, inclusive, and resilient long-term growth,” the committee, chaired by Member of Parliament Bhartruhari Mahtab, said.
 
The finance ministry informed the panel that, given geopolitical uncertainties and the evolving global trade landscape, the government’s growth strategy is rooted in policies that promote resilient, inclusive, and sustainable domestic growth while staying responsive to emerging global and domestic challenges.
 
The report, titled “Roadmap for Indian economic growth in light of global economic and geopolitical circumstances,” noted that India is well-placed to navigate current global disruptions and advance toward becoming a high-income economy faster than many of its regional counterparts. The parliamentary panel emphasised the need for effective reforms and deregulation to become a high-income economy.
 
The panel also stressed the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data for effective governance, suggesting the establishment of an indigenous, government-owned AI server to address privacy concerns, improve efficiency, and harness data for informed policy-making. It expressed concern about "digital deserts" in rural and underserved areas and recommended scaling up digital infrastructure in remote locations.
 
The committee highlighted that the investment rate in the economy must rise to around 35 per cent of GDP from the current 31 per cent to meet the ambitious growth target of 8 per cent annually for at least a decade.
 
While acknowledging the importance of sustained capital expenditure for accelerating long-term productivity and job creation, the panel stressed the need to improve public investment efficiency to enhance output per unit of capital.
 
On the issue of fiscal discipline at the sub-national level, the committee recommended tailored fiscal reforms in highly indebted states to improve their fiscal health while maintaining their capacity to invest in critical infrastructure and social development.
 
The parliamentary panel also advised market regulators to be cautious about the influence of foreign investors and their potential impact on market volatility.
 
“To mitigate these risks, the Committee recommended prioritising domestic economic resilience through fiscal consolidation and encouraging SEBI and the RBI to continue streamlining regulations and improving market infrastructure,” the panel said, also suggesting diversification of India’s investor base and promoting strategic sectors to attract committed FDI.
 
The Committee suggested regular monitoring and evaluation of poverty reduction programmes to ensure responsiveness to emerging challenges and demographic shifts.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar economy expected to grow to $1.1 trillion by 2046-47: CII report

Mudra Yojana NPAs against outstanding loans rise to 9.8% at end of FY25

GST reforms could help India's fiscal revenues, says S&P Global Ratings

Indian EV makers face heat from China's export curbs on rare earth magnets

Union Cabinet approves six-lane Bhubaneswar bypass project worth ₹8,308 cr

Topics :India's exportexport normsFinance Ministry

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story