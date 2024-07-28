Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Removal of angel tax for startups to help attract investors: Piyush Goyal

Removal of angel tax for startups to help attract investors: Piyush Goyal

Angel tax (income tax at 30 per cent rate) was imposed on funding raised by unlisted companies, or startups, if their valuation exceeded the company's fair market value

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Goyal said that the customs duty reduction for gold and silver from 15 per cent to 6 per cent will not only help small artisans but also promote the country's gems and jewellery exports.(photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 4:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that removal of angel tax, which was introduced in 2012 by the UPA government, for all classes of investors will help startups attract investments.

He also said that the customs duty reduction for gold and silver from 15 per cent to 6 per cent will not only help small artisans but also promote the country's gems and jewellery exports.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The Budget 2024-25 has removed the angel tax and through it, we will be able to attract investors into the country, he said here at a post-budget interaction with the industry.

Further Goyal informed that the budget has announced the setting up of 12 industrial townships in the country.

He said that one of these will be in Maharashtra and it will help create jobs and a strong ecosystem for the industry and trade.

The budget has also announced steps to promote diamond trade.

More From This Section

Premium

Russian oil prevails in India's July imports despite refinery shutdowns

Bill for NFIR likely to be introduced in next session, says DEA Secretary

Commerce Secy Sunil Barthwal meets Russian, UAE ministers on trade issues

Govt issues clarification over tax certificate under BlackMoney Act

PM Modi urges states to attract FDI, suggests 'investor-friendly charter'

India is a world leader in the diamond cutting and polishing industry, which employs a large number of skilled workers. The budget has announced that India would provide for safe harbour rates for foreign mining companies selling raw diamonds in the country.

Angel tax (income tax at 30 per cent rate) was imposed on funding raised by unlisted companies, or startups, if their valuation exceeded the company's fair market value.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Funding winter for startups may end with angel tax abolition: DPIIT Secy

Angel tax was on investments, such inflows should not be taxed: DPIIT Secy

Budget 2024: Abolition of angel tax a landmark reform, says Usispf

End of angel tax to new I-T slabs: Budget 2024 is political but prudent

Angel tax abolition significant milestone, will boost startups: IT Minister

Topics :angel taxStart Up IndiaUnion power minister Piyush Goyal

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story