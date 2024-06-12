Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation eases marginally to 1-year low of 4.75% in May: Govt data

Retail inflation eases marginally to 1-year low of 4.75% in May: Govt data

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.83 per cent in April 2024 and 4.31 per cent in May 2023 (previous low).

inflation, price
Earlier this month, the RBI projected the CPI inflation for 2024-25 at 4.5 per cent, with Q1 at 4.9 per cent, Q2 at 3.8 per cent, Q3 at 4.6 per cent, and Q4 at 4.5 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 6:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Retail inflation eased to a one-year low of 4.75 per cent in May as prices of some kitchen items declined marginally, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.83 per cent in April 2024 and 4.31 per cent in May 2023 (previous low).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Inflation in the food basket was 8.69 per cent in May, marginally down from 8.70 per cent in April, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
 

Headline inflation has seen sequential moderation since February 2024, albeit in a narrow range from 5.1 per cent in February to 4.8 per cent in April 2024.

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank to ensure the CPI inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Earlier this month, the RBI projected the CPI inflation for 2024-25 at 4.5 per cent, with Q1 at 4.9 per cent, Q2 at 3.8 per cent, Q3 at 4.6 per cent, and Q4 at 4.5 per cent.

The central bank mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

Also Read

Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential Life among major Q4 results today

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee second meeting of FY25 from June 5-7

LS polls 2024: CPI(M) manifesto promises 'super tax' on rich, scrap UAPA

CPI-based inflation eases to 5.09% in Feb; Jan IIP growth at 3.8%

Govt plans to change base year of key economic gauges like CPI to FY23

Industrial output grows 5% in April on good show by mining, power sectors

Govt needs to adopt granular approach to support biz: PwC Chairman Krishan

Int'l Road Federation wants no GST on helmets to make them affordable

India remains world's fastest growing major economy globally: World Bank

US Fed meeting decision, inflation data to be out today: What to expect

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :retail inflationIndia economy

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story