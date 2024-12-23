Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Retail inflation for farm workers eases to 5.35%, rural labourers to 5.47%

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 5 points each in November 2024, reaching levels of 1,320 and 1,331

Rupee, inflation
The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,315 points and 1,326 points, respectively, in October 2024. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers dipped to 5.35 per cent and 5.47 per cent in November compared to 5.96 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, in October this year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 5 points each in November 2024, reaching levels of 1,320 and 1,331, respectively, a labour ministry statement said.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,315 points and 1,326 points, respectively, in October 2024.

"The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for the month of November 2024 were recorded at 5.35 per cent and 5.47 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.37 per cent and 7.13 per cent in November 2023. The corresponding figures for October 2024 were 5.96 per cent for CPI-AL and 6.00 per cent for CPI-RL," it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

