Retail inflation rates for farm, rural workers ease to 6.17%, 6.2% in July

Retail inflation rates for farm and rural workers eased to 6.17 per cent and 6.20 per cent, respectively, in July.

The retail inflation rates for farm and rural workers were 7.02 per cent and 7.04 per cent, respectively, in June this year.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and for rural labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 10 points each in July, reaching 1,290 and 1,302, respectively, a labour ministry statement said.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,280 points and 1,292 points, respectively, a year ago.

According to the statement, year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI RL for July were recorded at 6.17 per cent and 6.20 per cent, compared to 7.43 per cent and 7.26 per cent in July, 2023.