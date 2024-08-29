Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation rates for farm, rural workers ease to 6.17%, 6.2% in July

Retail inflation rates for farm, rural workers ease to 6.17%, 6.2% in July

The retail inflation rates for farm and rural workers were 7.02 per cent and 7.04 per cent, respectively, in June this year

Rupee, inflation
The corresponding figures for June 2024 were 7.02 per cent for CPI-AL and 7.04 per cent for CPI-RL.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Retail inflation rates for farm and rural workers eased to 6.17 per cent and 6.20 per cent, respectively, in July.

The retail inflation rates for farm and rural workers were 7.02 per cent and 7.04 per cent, respectively, in June this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and for rural labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 10 points each in July, reaching 1,290 and 1,302, respectively, a labour ministry statement said.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,280 points and 1,292 points, respectively, a year ago.

According to the statement, year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI RL for July were recorded at 6.17 per cent and 6.20 per cent, compared to 7.43 per cent and 7.26 per cent in July, 2023.

The corresponding figures for June 2024 were 7.02 per cent for CPI-AL and 7.04 per cent for CPI-RL.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UK inflation rises 2.2%, remains slightly less than expected in July

Retail inflation slows to 5-yr low of 3.5% in Jul as food prices ease: Govt

Explained: RBI focus on food inflation, what MPC policy means for markets?

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 3.67% in June: Govt

RBI monetary policy from August 6-8: when and where to watch; more details

Topics :retail inflationJuly retail inflationrural households

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story