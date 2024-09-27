RIC Sagar attracts over Rs 23K crore in investments; 28K jobs expected

The Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) held in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday received investment proposals worth more than Rs 23,000 crore, which will generate around 28,000 jobs. The maximum investment of Rs 6,800 crore will be made in the renewable energy sector.

Among the major potential investors, Gitanjali Group has expressed its desire to set up an integrated steel plant in Niwari at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore. Apart from this, Goyal Group has expressed its intention to invest Rs 2,000 crore in a cement plant in Panna, Data Centrics has expressed its intent to set up a data centre in Sagar district at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore, and Fly Ola has committed to investing Rs 1,800 crore in the aviation sector.

Addressing the media after the conclave, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “The success being achieved by RIC is encouraging. This is also giving local MSMEs an opportunity to collaborate with big companies.” He added that overall, the state has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore so far, and this trend will continue in the future. The Chief Minister said that along with big industries in the state, proper attention is also being paid to the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Gitanjali Group chairperson J P Aggarwal said that his group is going to set up an integrated steel plant worth Rs 3,200 crore in Niwari, which will provide direct employment to more than 1,250 people in this region. Gitanjali Group will also invest in the medical sector in the state in the future. Bansal Group expressed its intention to invest Rs 1,350 crore to set up four super-specialty hospitals, a five-star hotel, and a solar plant. Green Mobility has said it will invest Rs 1,000 crore in electric vehicle manufacturing, and Madhya Bharat Agro Company has said it will make a new investment of Rs 500 crore in Sagar district. Companies in the renewable energy sector have proposed a total investment of Rs 6,800 crore.

A total of Rs 23,181 crore in investment proposals were received during RIC, which is expected to generate a total of 27,375 jobs.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister issued letters of intent to 96 industrial units. These units are to be allotted 240 acres of land. These companies will invest Rs 1,560 crore, and more than 5,900 people will get employment here.