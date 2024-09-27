Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Millennials lead surge in corporate bond investments: Grip Invest report

Millennials lead surge in corporate bond investments: Grip Invest report

54% rise in women choosing corporate bonds as their first investment, from Q1 FY 24 to Q2 FY 24

Central government employees could get higher returns under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) than guaranteed since they will get an option to choose an investment plan out of their funds and 10 per cent government contribution (of a total of 18.5 per
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Grip Invest has said millennials comprise 63 per cent of all corporate bond investors on its investment platform, marking how a "niche asset" has become a "mainstream choice".
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's report, titled ‘Gripping The Boom: Millennial Momentum in Bond Investing,’ said there is a generational change in investment behaviour as millennials shift from traditional savings instruments to corporate bonds.
 
Key findings
 

More From This Section

Vistara-Air India merger: Link Club Vistara and Flying Returns accounts now

Bank of India launches 400-day fixed deposit scheme for festive season

UK's new immigration rule: Visa violators to face ban on hiring foreigners

SME IPO bet, aerial arts: Top personal finance stories of the week

Premium

Smaller size, fewer disclosures, light scrutiny make SME IPOs risky bets

- Millennials account for 63 per cent of all corporate bond investors on Grip Invest's platform.
 
- The average investment in corporate bonds increased 1.8 times between 2023 and 2024.
 
- Female participation in corporate bond investing surged by 52 per cent from 2023 to 2024.
 
- Grip Invest reached Rs 450 crore in corporate bond investments, marking a 200 per cent increase.
 
Democratising access
 
Corporate bonds are no longer exclusive to large institutions but have become accessible to everyday investors, according to the report. This shift aligns with CRISIL's projection that India's corporate bond market is set to double by 2030 and reach Rs 100 trillion at least.
 
“The growing accessibility of corporate bonds, widening risk appetite of millennials, and demand for a digital-first experience with investments have transformed corporate bonds from a niche investment asset into a mainstream choice,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and group chief executive officer of Grip.
 
Widespread appeal
 
Interestingly, the appeal of corporate bonds extends beyond major metropolitan areas. While investments came from over 3,000 pin codes, the top 10 cities contributed only 43 per cent of total investments. This widespread interest is attributed to corporate bonds offering attractive returns-tenure-rating combinations, with 71 per cent of Grip Invest's corporate bonds rated 'A' or above, delivering returns of 12 per cent at an tenure of 18 months.
 
Regulatory changes and market growth
 
The report suggests that regulatory changes have played a crucial role in this shift. The reduction in minimum commitment from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10,000 has made corporate bonds more accessible to a broader range of investors.
 
“As regulatory changes continue to open new doors for those seeking balanced risk and reward, we look forward to leading the charge and supporting our users with democratised access to this investment asset,” said Aggarwal.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paying off home loan or making an investment: Which is a better option

Rajasthan govt goes all out to woo investors for December summit

Greenfield boom: Hotel investments in India return to pre-pandemic high

SpiceJet clears pending salaries after Rs 3,000 crore capital infusion

Post-Covid shift:Investors favour stability & tax perks in financial option

Topics :Investment

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story