Sluggish foreign tourism recovery impacts India's hospitality industry

The sluggish recovery in foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India has impacted inbound tour operators, tourist transporters, and hotels. While the FTA numbers are slowly recovering, they are still below pre-Covid levels.

In June 2024, there was a 9 per cent increase in FTAs compared to June 2023, but the numbers remain 2.8 per cent below pre-Covid levels, as per the last available Monthly Tourism Statistics report.

Given the sluggish recovery, the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) reached out to the government on Monday for immediate intervention to attract FTAs in India.



“The Ministry of Commerce used to have a budget of about Rs 1,000 crore, giving an incentive to tour operators and hotels to promote India globally,” said Rajiv Mehra, president, IATO, to Business Standard. The major markets for FTAs in India have been the UK, the USA, and Europe. He emphasised that India has almost all the trade with China except tourism because the tourist visa has not yet started.

Aashish Gupta, consulting chief executive officer of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), said it is largely because of a lack of aggressive international brand marketing of Indian tourism and the absence of tourism offices in key markets.



The budget for overseas promotions and publicity, including market development assistance for 2024-2025, is Rs 33.02 crore, down from Rs 100 crore in 2023-2024, as per the ministry-wise budget summary.

“China is a roughly big market for us in India,” he added. In terms of FTA numbers crossing the pre-pandemic level in 2024, Mehra doesn’t expect the 2019 level to be reached. At best, we are expecting 7-9 per cent growth over 2023 levels.

As per the CRISIL report for September 2024, countries such as Qatar, Dubai, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka are drawing tourists with more affordable options and favourable visa policies. These destinations have already exceeded their pre-Covid levels. Additionally, aggressive campaigns by emerging destinations such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan are competing for tourist spending.



“The government should consider a visa-fee waiver. It could be just for six months or one year, to create the initial boost in the market for foreign tourist arrivals,” Mehra added.

“For the hotels, the domestic travel and business segments are making up for this gap somewhat in hotels, but there is still a need to recover the inbound tourists pan-India across hotels in key leisure destinations. This gap of inbound tourists must be met through a series of measures,” Gupta added.

India lags globally in FTA recovery:

As per the latest CRISIL report, the post-pandemic recovery in India’s inbound tourism is lagging the global trend. In the first half of calendar 2024, FTAs in India stood at 4.78 million, about 90 per cent of that in the first half of 2019. In comparison, globally, FTAs in the first seven months of 2024 were at 96 per cent of the pre-Covid levels of 2019.



The reduced demand from Bangladesh on account of the current political scenario there and the suspension of direct flights from China is impacting tourist footfall. Both these countries were a major source of tourists for India and accounted for 27 per cent of the FTAs in 2019, the CRISIL report added.

“The drop in foreign tourists has impacted revenue streams, especially for luxury hotels,” said Amit Kumar, analyst at HDFC Securities, citing declines in room occupancy, spa services, and international corporate travel.

The same concern was voiced by Anand Ramanathan, partner, consumer products and retail sector leader, Deloitte India. “The rise of domestic tourism presents challenges for hoteliers in managing margins and attracting tourists to spend more on food and itineraries. Luxury travel is expected to grow, with a focus on attracting high-spending tourists.”