SpiceJet clears pending salaries after Rs 3,000 crore capital infusion

Domestic carrier SpiceJet has cleared all pending salary dues of its employees after securing a fresh capital infusion of Rs 3,000 crore, a source has said.

The salaries for July and August for all employees, as well as the remaining June salaries for those who were partially paid, were deposited into their accounts on Wednesday evening, according to the source.

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the disbursement of employees' pending salaries.

"Pending salaries of employees were disbursed on Wednesday evening," the spokesperson said on Thursday without divulging further details.

SpiceJet had been delaying salaries to its staff for the last couple of months due to a liquidity crunch.