Rosneft-run Nayara overtakes IOC as biggest Russian crude oil buyer in Oct

Russian state-run Rosneft-owned Nayara Energy became the biggest buyer of Russian oil in October for the first time displacing Indian refiners, including state-run Indian Oil, as India's top refiners continued to reduce purchases of Russian oil after seeing more value in Gulf crudes. The share of Russian supplies in India's overall crude import basket dropped sharply to 35 per cent in October from 43 per cent in September, according to refining officials and trade data as of 31 October.

Moves by Washington to enforce sanctions strictly in October by opening investigations into two tankers transporting Russian oil has created concerns in New Delhi, officials said, in addition to surging prices of Russian export benchmark crude Urals, the mainstay of Indian refiners.



As a result, the composition of Indian purchases changed in October, with Gulf crudes making a comeback. Combined supplies from Iraq and Saudi Arabia, the biggest suppliers of Gulf crudes, exceeded Russian deliveries for the second time in the last three months, coinciding with rising Urals rates, according to ship tracking data from Paris-based market intelligence agency Kpler. Since January 2023, Russian crude supplies have exceeded combined Saudi and Iraqi shipments.

Using a weighted average for various crude streams — seaborne Urals, Espo, pipeline deliveries, and Arctic shipments — UK-based market intelligence provider Energy Intelligence estimated that Russia exported crude at around $86 per barrel in September, or at a discount of just over $7 to European benchmark Brent. Urals has continued to retain its pricing strength in October. In contrast, in January, the average price of an exported barrel was $60, representing a discount of $22/bbl.



India's crude imports from Saudi Arabia jumped to 871,000 b/d in October from 484,000 b/d in September, eating into the share of Russian oil and displacing Iraq as India's second biggest crude supplier, as of October 31, according to early loading data from Kpler. Imports of Russian crude averaged 1.5 million barrels per day for October, 15 per cent lower from September.

Nayara Energy purchased a record 307,000 b/d in October, 16 per cent higher from the previous month, and compared to just 116,000 b/d a year earlier, according to Paris-based market intelligence agency Kpler. Indian Oil imported the lowest, at 304,000 b/d, since December 2022, and lower by 40% on the month. Reliance Industries slashed purchases by 16 per cent during the period, the lowest level seen since November 2022.



The reduction in purchases of Russian crude comes amid lower discounts offered to Indian refiners, which have more than halved from the $10-$13/bbl seen in early 2023--just after the G-7 grouping tightened sanctions on exports of Russian crude by imposing a price cap, a Mumbai-based refiner said. Indian refiners find Urals competitive only when discounts are wider than $5/bbl, the official said. Break-even is at $4/bbl. Double-digit discounts are not possible unless the West tightens the screws further on Russian oil, a state-run refining official said.

Indian refiners are worried after the US imposed the first sanctions this month on two shipowners of Turkish and UAE origin suspected of having breached the $60 per barrel limit. UK officials are also investigating potential violations, Energy Intelligence said.