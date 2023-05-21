Rs 2,000 notes in only 3-5% ATMs even as CRMs continue to accept them

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes, banks have asked the automated teller machine operators to withdraw such notes from the cash dispensing machines. According to top ATM industry officials, only 3-5% of the 260,000 machines, including white label ATMs (WLA), still have these notes.
Banks and ATM operators have disabled dispensing of Rs 2,000 notes from the cash dispensers immediately after the RBI circular on Friday.
“There are ATMs which only dispense cash. And there are cash recycling machines (CRM) which even accept cash,” said a top official of a firm that manages and deploys ATMs.
“What can be dispensed is monitored by a switch, which is governed by the banks. Banks have recalibrated those ATMs, and those machines will not dispense Rs 2,000 notes,” the official said.
White label ATM operators have also disabled withdrawals of Rs 2,000 notes. There are around 30,000 to 35,000 WLAs in the country.
Importantly, the cash recycling machines will continue to accept Rs 2,000 notes. Any customers who wish to deposit cash on any denomination in those machines can continue to do so. “We have to keep open CRMs for deposit but not for dispense,” the official said.
Meanwhile, State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, clarified that there is no need to fill up any form or provide proof of identity while exchanging Rs 2,000 notes. While only twenty such notes can be exchanged at a time, there are no such restrictions on deposits of such notes.
Following the RBI circular on Friday, banks reached out to the ATM operators asking them to take out the Rs 2,000 note and return it to the banks.
It will take 48 hours for them to withdraw those notes.
“There are a miniscule number of machines which have the Rs 2000 note. The banks that are having those notes have told us to start pulling out those Rs 2,000 notes from the ATMs,” said a senior official of a top ATM operator.
“We have done a quick analysis with our team. Only 3-5 per cent ATMs would be having the Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes. It will take around 48 hours (from Monday), to pull out those notes,” the official said.
Cash logistics agencies have been asked by the ATM operators to withdraw Rs 2000 note from the machines and give it to the banks.
The ATMs which would still have the Rs 2,000 note are primarily in the metro cities where withdrawals are very high.
ATM players also said most of the ATMs have been recalibrated in the last few years and the cassette which used to have the Rs 2000 note was replaced by a smaller denomination note. This was because of a shortage of the note.
“2000 notes were not readily available. So why keep a cassette empty? So we changed it to 100 or 200 or 500 whatever the bank told us to do. This process started a few years back,” the official said.
The printing of Rs 2,000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19, RBI had said while announcing the withdrawal of the note. The share of Rs 2,000 note which was 37.3 per cent in terms of value in 2018, fell to 10.8 per cent by the end of FY23.
The Rs 2,000 note was introduced in November 2016 after the old Rs 500 notes and Rs 1,000 notes were declared invalid. The Rs 2,000 note was issued primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner.